BJP to observe ‘black day’ on June 25

The BJP’s Telangana unit has announced that June 25 will be observed as a ‘Black Day’ as it was on that day that ‘Emergency’ was declared by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.

It will be holding demonstrations in all the districts and will felicitate all those who were jailed during the period, said general secretary S. Premender Reddy at a press conference on Friday.

“The Congress talks about protecting the Constitution when it has displayed utter disregard to it when the Emergency was imposed on the country and civil liberties were curtailed with scores of people jailed and the media gagged. Our effort is to remind people about the event,” he said.

Mr. Reddy, former MLA E. Lakshminarayana and spokesperson Rani Rudrama said that the party has decided to take up a series of programmes from June 23 to July 6 commemorating the death anniversary of party founder-president Shyama Prasad Mukherjee including planting of 10 saplings at each polling booth, cleanliness drive in water bodies and others.

In another press conference, SC cell general secretary S. Kumar charged that the Congress had handed over about 150 coal blocks on nomination basis when in power and it was one of the scams of the UPA regime. Hence, the party or BRS had no right to criticise the NDA Government as it was only following the Supreme Court guidelines.

He also reminded that the BRS had supported the new laws in Parliament too, and did not bother to apply for blocks when in government. The Congress Government should seek a CBI probe into SCCL’s functioning under the BRS Government and release a white paper on the finances.

In a separate development, women’s wing president Shilpa Reddy visited the district hospital in Nagarkurnool to call on the tribal woman, who was forcibly detained and sexually assaulted, and demanded the government arrest the culprits responsible and provide her with necessary support. It was unfortunate that the police had no clue even when the victim was held captive for 10 days in the CM’s own district, she added.

