BJP to now focus on Uniform Civil Code: Laxman

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K. Laxman said that the party would now focus on bringing about Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated in Kashmir. Ayodhya issue has been settled with the judgement of the Supreme Court. What next is the question being posed by many. Our answer is UCC. This is one country and needs one civil code across the nation,” said Mr. Laxman.

The BJP State unit president was addressing a public meeting in the district headquarters after laying the foundation stone for the construction of the party office here on Tuesday.

Poor governance

Recalling that the government of former chief minister late N.T. Rama Rao had collapsed due to the improper decisions of the Chief Minister, he said history is set to be repeated in the case of the present government as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been following a similar path.

“The government is involved neck-deep in corruption. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has been behaving like a dictator and such an attitude will not be tolerated. He has been mistreating the employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation and announced that they were ‘self dismissed’. In that case can we say the Chief Minister is ‘self dismissed’ as is not coming to Secretariat for the past six years?” he asked.

He cautioned the government that the ongoing strike by the employees of the TSRTC would be the cause of its downfall if it is not addressed immediately.