BJP to mobilise farmers for PM’s Ramagundam public meeting

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 08, 2022 22:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making plans on making the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a successful one by gathering a huge number of people, predominantly farmers, for the proposed public meeting to be held at Ramagundam on Nov. 12.

Mr. Modi will be inaugurating the revamped ₹6,120 crore fertilizer plant and is expected to serve the needs of farmers of the Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh besides tackling the growing demand from across the country.

TS BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar has already held discussions with the leaders of Warangal, Adilabad, and Karimnagar on making sure there are at least one lakh people for the public meeting. The venue will be reflecting the Telangana heritage and culture and the Centre’s subsidy for the supply of fertilizer to the farmers will be highlighted in the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier on Monday night, Mr. Sanjay Kumar held a meeting at the party office to discuss the bypoll defeat where he praised the role played by campaign steering committee chairman Vivek Venkatswamy and the fight put up by K. Rajagopal Reddy in particular.

The meeting observed that apart from money power and largescale liquor distribution, the poll management of the TRS led to the defeat. The Karimnagar MP reiterated that his main objective is ensure the defeat of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the Assembly polls ahead and his resolve has only become strong, therefore, party leaders and workers should be ready for the larger battle ahead.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Rajagopal Reddy claimed that misuse of official machinery was among the reasons for the defeat and said he would be sitting in his campaign office thrice a week to interact with the constituency people. In joining the BJP, he had realised the importance of an efficient party organisation and there was no question of changing parties, he maintained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana
Hyderabad

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app