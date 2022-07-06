BJP to make use of RTI Act to pin down TRS Govt

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit has decided to use the RTI (Right to Information Act) weapon to pin down the ruling Telangana Rasthra Samiti with the party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar filing close to 100 applications seeking details on the fulfilment of promises made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the last eight years from floors of the Legislative Assembly, Legislative Council and various other fora on Wednesday.

These include the promises made in TRS manifestos of 2014 and 2018, various assurances made by KCR during his district tours and their respective implementation status. Applications under the RTI Act have been filed to the Chief Minister Office, departments of finance, revenue, ACB, social welfare, panchayat raj, water resources, education, health and so on last week, informed party sources.

Directions have been given to the district incharges and the youth wings to file RTI applications to various departments on the status of the schemes in their respective regions. “We will gather the evidence and present the facts in the public domain to expose the TRS government for its failures and various acts of omission and commission,” they said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar specifically sought information and action taken on close to 90 issues. The questions are about: KCR’s promises and activities between June 2, 2014 and June 2,2022 in various meetings and from different platforms:

Promises made, implemented and and pending; how many times he went to Secretariat and farmhouse; construction cost of Pragati Bhavan, job vacancy, notification and appointments details; vacant teachers posts & filled; CM’s tours and money spent on transport and accommodation; constituency-wise details on irrigation works and assured water supply.

Distribution of lands to SC/ST, pending applications; double bedroom houses construction budget allotted and spent; farmers loan waiver applicants & beneficiaries; funds for BCs; MBC Corporation functioning; loans taken till date; appointment of ‘advisors’; public hospitals status; educational institutions established; encroachment charges against public representatives; ration cards issuance; complaints against rice millers; Pensioners woes; SC/ST sub plan details; etc., said party sources.

Earlier, the party president paid homage to the founder of Jana Sangh Shayma Prasad Mukherjee on the occasion of his birth anniversary at the state office by garlanding the photo and stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled the wishes of the former by removing separate Article 370 for Jammu & Kashmir and providing citizenship to persecuted minorities in neighbouring countries through CAA - Citizenship Amendment Act.

“Mukherjee was a great patriot who laid down his life for the sake of the country’s unity and ideology. He left the Congress opposing the minority appeasement policies especially when it sought to acquiesce to Jinnah’s demand for merger of Bengal into Pakistan. We are all his successors and should imbibe the spirit of the departed leader,” he said.

In a separate press conference, former MLA NVSS Prabhakar blamed the TRS Government for not tackling the issues plaguing the revenue ‘Dharani’ model and alleged it has become an albatross round the necks of the citizens including farmers besides not helping in halting encroachments of government or temple lands.

“The ruling party functionaries are getting behind the encroachments and the complicated portal is aiding them in these nefarious activities,” he claimed. Senior leader Gudur Narayana Rao, in a statement, criticized that KCR has not only failed in keeping his promises but also insulted Mr. Modi with ‘sheer arrogance’ .