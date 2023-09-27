BJP to launch election blitzkrieg with public meetings

September 27, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to launch an election blitzkrieg with a series of public meetings, as many as 40, in various parts of the State within the next few days with prominent Central Ministers and Chief Ministers of other States participating and touring extensively.

General secretaries G. Premender Reddy and K. Venkateswarlu told a press conference in the city on Wednesday that these will be apart from the two public meetings to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1 (12 p.m.) at ITI Grounds near Mahabubnagar and October 3 (1 p.m.) at Giriraj College Grounds, Nizamabad.

Mr. Modi will either launch completed projects or lay foundation stones for which the Centre had sanctioned thousands of crores. He will explain to people about what to expect if a double engine government is formed here and at the Centre, they said, adding that BJP national president J.P. Nadda will be arriving on October 6 for an extensive meeting with office-bearers and top leaders to announce the election road map.

Laxman questions govt.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national OBC president K. Laxman questioned the State government for continuing with the same Public Service Commission (TSPSC) administration, including the chairman, despite the High Court passing severe strictures on the conduct of Group 1 examination.

At another press conference on Wednesday, he said that the “leaks and liquor” government was not learning any lessons despite the HC ‘slap’ and pointed out that it has been unable to conduct a single Group 1 examination properly in the last nine-and-a-half years, and hence its frustration was showing up in the senior leadership criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP leader questioned the demand for Mr. Modi to apologise when the Centre has been generous in granting funds and projects to Telangana in contrast to abject ‘failures’ of the State government in various spheres. He urged Minister K.T. Rama Rao to mind his language while criticising the PM.

Mistakes in voters’ list?

Former MLA Marri Shashidhar Reddy has appealed to the Election Commission to extend the process of scrutiny of fresh applications for inclusion in the voters’ list and also removal of names in multiple places by at least a fortnight for coming out with a clean voters’ list for the Assembly polls.

“The voters’ list is full of discrepancies and this needs to be corrected because this administration has a dubious record of deleting 15 lakh names in 2015. We have presented evidence of mistakes in electoral rolls within the twin cities and also in the districts, including dubious entries. Hence, verification should be thorough leaving no scope for any mistakes,” he told a press conference.