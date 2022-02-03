BJP to launch ‘Bheem Deeksha’

Hyderabad

03 February 2022 01:32 IST

'BJP Bheem Deeksha' hunger strike will be taken up in New Delhi by party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and fellow MPs - Soyam Babu Rao, D. Aravind, and others, at Raj Ghat, sporting black badges from 11 a.m. onwards demanding Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao apologise in public for seeking a new Constitution for the country on Thursday.

Here at the tate office, the protest will be led by National OBC president K. Laxman, MLA Raja Singh and others. Similar protests will be taken up at all mandals from 10 a.m. onwards.

"There is a deep rooted conspiracy in his demand for a new Constitution with utter disregard to the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. It is also an attempt to remove the reservations earmarked for the weaker sections," he said.

“It only shows his (CM’s) arrogance and feudal mindset. What is his problem with the Constitution? He has to apologise to the nation for his loose talk,” he told the media after paying homage to Dr. Ambedkar’s portrait at the Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi.

The Indian Constitution is pride of the nation and entire world has acknowledged its worth, he said and added that while the CM could differ with the Budget proposals, he has no business to resort to abuses, which is "shameful." The party would highlight the "anti-Dalit" stance of Mr. Rao, he said, and wanted other political parties to respond on the latter's stance.

In a separate press conference here, former minister Eatala Rajender said Chief Minister’s wish for a new the constitution was only to perpetuate his family rule. Strongly condemning the language used by Mr. Rao during his press meet against the Prime Minister, the BJP leader said there was no place for the poor and the weaker sections in “KCR’s constitution”.

“What great governance has he given to TS in the last seven years that he is criticising the Centre? Every section is suffering as a result of his quixotic policies and common people have no opportunity to represent their grievances,” he claimed.

Telangana itself was formed due to the Indian constitution where despite lacking a majority in the Assembly, it was carved out so it only showed up Mr. Rao's moral bankruptcy. “Every vituperative word uttered by the CM against the Centre is actually applicable to him,” he added.