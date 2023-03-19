BJP to keep up pressure on govt. on TSPSC paper leak

March 19, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana unit of BJP has decided to take up protests in all district headquarter towns across the State on Monday demanding the dismissal of IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, holding him directly responsible for the leak of question papers of recruitment tests conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and also seeking ₹1 lakh to each of the affected aspirants.

Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, while addressing the SC Morcha State executive committee meeting on Sunday, called upon the cadre in the districts to take part in the protest programmes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We will not stop our agitation till justice is done to the scores of youth deceived due to the paper leaks as their months and years of preparation have gone waste due to the government’s apathy,” he charged.

The party chief also accused the Chief Minister’s Office of having a hand in the leak. “A retired official presently working in the CMO and several other big people have a role in the conspiracy. Yet, the government is trying to wash its hands off by taking action against some small fries and blame the BJP to protect the culprits,” he claimed.

He questioned the continuing silence of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the raging issue even when about 30 lakh unemployed youth are under pressure due to the leak of TSPSC question papers. “KTR speaks on issues of every other department, except his own IT department. He is not bothered about children being mauled by stray dogs, dying by falling into open drains and people getting killed in fire accidents,” he alleged.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar assured the unemployed youth about his party’s support and asked them not to worry about their prospective jobs as the party was “sure to come to power in the next elections and would take care of their interests”. Extolling the Modi government, he claimed that 60% of the beneficiaries of the schemes were from Dalit communities.

“KCR had gone back on his promise to make a Dalit the CM, did not give three acres of land and insulted the Constitution of India. Ambedkar’s statue work was expedited only after our warning,” he added.

SC Morcha national president Lal Singh Arya, former MP Vivek Venkataswamy, and State chief K. Basha participated.