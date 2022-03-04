BJP to keep focus on people’s issues; decides not to get ‘provoked’

MLAs asked to give details of the Centre’s largesse towards TS

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to adopt a “strategic” stand of focussing on highlighting people’s issues and exposing the failures of the TRS government instead of “getting provoked” and entering into the slugfest with the ruling party in the budget session of the Legislative Assembly.

Addressing the legislature party meeting on Friday, president Bandi Sanjay Kumar cautioned the MLAs that in the wake of recent political developments (alleged murder plan against Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud), TRS would take an aggressive posture but they should "maintain restraint and not fall into the trap of the ruling party".

TRS, taking advantage of its strength in the House, might try to bulldoze the discussions on crucial issues without giving enough time to the Opposition, but the BJP members have to raise their voice on the people’s issues to send a positive message into the people that the party was fighting for their cause..

Laxity in construction of double bedroom houses, non-filling of job vacancies, non-payment of unemployment allowance, controversy over GO No. 317, podu cultivation, failure procuring paddy during Yasangi (Rabi) season, failure to pay compensation for crop loss, non-issuance of new ration cards, etc. were among the issues discussed. Dalit Bandhu scheme, hardships of contract and outsourcing workers, also figured in the talks.

The MLAs were told to give details of the Centre’s largesse towards TS and alleged funds diversion by the TRS government. The meeting, also attended by senior BJP leaders, saw the hand of newly appointed political strategist behind the motive to “implicate” former MP Jitender Reddy and former Minister D.K. Aruna in the Minister’s murder plan, seemingly to arrest the slide of the ruling party popularity.