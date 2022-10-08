BJP to intensify poll campaign

 Tarun Chugh attends party meeting

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 08, 2022 20:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Tarun Chugh, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and K. Laxman discussing strategy for the Munugode bypoll at party office in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

ADVERTISEMENT

The decks were cleared for the BJP to intensify its campaign for Munugode Assembly byelection with the announcement of Mr. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy as its candidate and a meeting of senior party functionaries within hours to chalk out its action plan.

Tarun Chugh, BJP National General Secretary and state in-charge who attended the meeting reportedly made it clear to the party leaders that that BJP must win the byelection and all efforts needed to be put in that direction. “Every one must work in such a way that you yourself is the candidate in the election. This elections result will be a game changer for the coming general elections,” he reportedly said.

Party office bearers, district presidents and district incharges attended the meeting under the chairmanshi of State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupendra Yadav will attend a meeting in the constituency on Sunday and he would interact with the community leaders aimed at convincing them to vote for the party in the bye-election.

The party leaders were instructed to finalise the tour programme of the contesting candidate soon after filing of nomination. Similarly, the tour programmes of party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman and national vice president D.K. Aruna will also be planned in the Assembly constituency.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

As several party activists from various districts had already reached their respective work places, the party leadership was asked to coordinate arrangements for their accommodation and other requirements. It was also suggested that if there were still some activists to move to Munugode election campaign they must be asked to go there immediately.

K. Laxman, MP and Parliamentary Party Board Member, and MLA E. Rajender attended the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app