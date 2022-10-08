BJP to intensify poll campaign

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Tarun Chugh, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and K. Laxman discussing strategy for the Munugode bypoll at party office in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The decks were cleared for the BJP to intensify its campaign for Munugode Assembly byelection with the announcement of Mr. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy as its candidate and a meeting of senior party functionaries within hours to chalk out its action plan.

Tarun Chugh, BJP National General Secretary and state in-charge who attended the meeting reportedly made it clear to the party leaders that that BJP must win the byelection and all efforts needed to be put in that direction. “Every one must work in such a way that you yourself is the candidate in the election. This elections result will be a game changer for the coming general elections,” he reportedly said.

Party office bearers, district presidents and district incharges attended the meeting under the chairmanshi of State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupendra Yadav will attend a meeting in the constituency on Sunday and he would interact with the community leaders aimed at convincing them to vote for the party in the bye-election.

The party leaders were instructed to finalise the tour programme of the contesting candidate soon after filing of nomination. Similarly, the tour programmes of party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman and national vice president D.K. Aruna will also be planned in the Assembly constituency.

As several party activists from various districts had already reached their respective work places, the party leadership was asked to coordinate arrangements for their accommodation and other requirements. It was also suggested that if there were still some activists to move to Munugode election campaign they must be asked to go there immediately.

K. Laxman, MP and Parliamentary Party Board Member, and MLA E. Rajender attended the meeting.