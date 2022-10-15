BJP to increase Munugode bypoll campaign heat

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Northeast States Development G. Kishan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to take the campaign for Munugode bypoll into the top gear in the coming days with senior leaders from the State and also national level expected to plunge headlong into hectic electioneering.

While chairman of the election steering committee G. Vivek Venkatswamy, former Minister Eatala Rajender and others have already hit the road and have been participating in meetings and road shows with party candidate K. Rajagopal Reddy, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy is going to the constituency on Saturday.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, presently on a pilgrimage, is expected to soon join the campaign and there is a talk that he could be taking out a ‘padayatra’ as part of the campaign in the constituency. Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC president K. Laxman, former MLA and cine actor Babu Mohan are all lined up for campaign this weekend in different parts of the constituency.

Mr. Venkatswamy has just announced election in-charges for each mandal and municipality in the constituency, cleared by the party chief. These will be headed by present and past MLAs and MPs and will be assisted by two other senior leaders in each of the designated regions.

Choutuppal mandal has current and former ex-MLA Kuna Srisailam Goud as the in-charge. Choutuppal municipality has former Hyderabad deputy mayor Subash Chanderji, Narayanpur mandal has MLA M. Raghunandan Rao, Munugode mandal has ex-MP Ch. Suresh Reddy, Chandur mandal has ex-MLA T. Nandeeshwar Goud, Chandur municipality has ex-MLA M. Dharma Rao, Nampally mandal has ex-MLA E. Ravinder Reddy, Marrigude mandal has former MP Konda Visweswar Reddy and Ghattuppal mandal has ex-MLA M. Vijaypal Reddy.

Party sources informed that central leaders are also being roped in for the campaign though the finer details are still being worked out. Mr. Shah and Mr. Nadda are going to address public meetings sometime later to give a fillip to electioneering.

“Every State leader has been assigned specific job and this is going to be an all-out election battle against the TRS directly on the field and even in the social media as we have put designated persons for the work. It is also clear that the Congress has given up on the bypoll and appears to be more concerned about making Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ a success,” claimed senior leaders, not willing to be identified.