BJP to hold protest on farmers issues in Hyderabad on Sept 30

The newly elected MPs and MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have decided to put up a united front and are planning to jointly participate in a 24-hour protest to force the Telangana government to fulfil the promises made to the farming community, especially the crop loan waiver scheme, at the Dharna Chowk, Indira Park in Hyderabad on September 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legislature party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy in a press release on Tuesday stated that the party has resolved to stand by the farmers in ensuring they get justice as it has been nine months since the Congress government has come to power but has been unable to implement any of its guarantees properly.

“The government has cheated the farmers. It has announced giving legal status to the six guarantees but has not even discussed during the Assembly session. The cabinet has cleared ₹30,000 crore for loan waiver but actual expenditure has been ₹17,000 crore only with ministers themselves admitting the flaws,” he claimed.

The promised enhanced financial assistance to farmers under ‘Rythu Bharosa’ to ₹15,000 from ₹10,000 has not been taken up as was another promise to provide monetary aid to the tenant farmers plus ₹12,000 each to the agriculture labour. The bonus of ₹500 per quintal has been restricted to fine rice variety alone when most of Telangana do not produce it, he said.

“So far, the government has been making bogus claims. This is an anti-farmer government and we will put pressure on it to help the farmers. All our senior leaders will participate in the protest,” added Mr. Reddy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.