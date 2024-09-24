GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP to hold protest on farmers issues in Hyderabad on Sept 30

Updated - September 24, 2024 05:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The newly elected MPs and MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have decided to put up a united front and are planning to jointly participate in a 24-hour protest to force the Telangana government to fulfil the promises made to the farming community, especially the crop loan waiver scheme, at the Dharna Chowk, Indira Park in Hyderabad on September 30.

Legislature party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy in a press release on Tuesday stated that the party has resolved to stand by the farmers in ensuring they get justice as it has been nine months since the Congress government has come to power but has been unable to implement any of its guarantees properly.

“The government has cheated the farmers. It has announced giving legal status to the six guarantees but has not even discussed during the Assembly session. The cabinet has cleared ₹30,000 crore for loan waiver but actual expenditure has been ₹17,000 crore only with ministers themselves admitting the flaws,” he claimed.

The promised enhanced financial assistance to farmers under ‘Rythu Bharosa’ to ₹15,000 from ₹10,000 has not been taken up as was another promise to provide monetary aid to the tenant farmers plus ₹12,000 each to the agriculture labour. The bonus of ₹500 per quintal has been restricted to fine rice variety alone when most of Telangana do not produce it, he said.

“So far, the government has been making bogus claims. This is an anti-farmer government and we will put pressure on it to help the farmers. All our senior leaders will participate in the protest,” added Mr. Reddy.

Published - September 24, 2024 05:18 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.