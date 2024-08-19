ADVERTISEMENT

BJP to hold membership drive workshop on August 21

Published - August 19, 2024 06:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP will initiate the membership drive preparations across Telangana with the State president and Union Minister for Coal & Mines G. Kishan Reddy presiding over a workshop to be held at Classic Gardens in Secunderabad on August 21.

General secretary G. Premender Reddy informed the media on Monday that Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC morcha president K. Laxman, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MPs, MLAs and other national executive members will be participating.

A preparatory meeting was held earlier in the day at the party office to discuss the modalities of the workshop where general secretaries Chandrasekhar Tiwari, D. Pradeep Kumar, K. Venkateswarlu, ex-MLC N. Ramchander Rao and others attended.

