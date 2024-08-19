GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP to hold membership drive workshop on August 21

Published - August 19, 2024 06:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP will initiate the membership drive preparations across Telangana with the State president and Union Minister for Coal & Mines G. Kishan Reddy presiding over a workshop to be held at Classic Gardens in Secunderabad on August 21.

General secretary G. Premender Reddy informed the media on Monday that Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC morcha president K. Laxman, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MPs, MLAs and other national executive members will be participating.

A preparatory meeting was held earlier in the day at the party office to discuss the modalities of the workshop where general secretaries Chandrasekhar Tiwari, D. Pradeep Kumar, K. Venkateswarlu, ex-MLC N. Ramchander Rao and others attended.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / political parties / politics / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.