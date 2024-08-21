BJP to highlight farm loan waiver ‘failure’

The BJP will hold village-wise meetings with farmers to highlight the “failure of the Congress” in not implementing even 50% of the promised loan waiver and not taking up the enhanced financial assistance scheme under Rythu Bharosa, said Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Coal & Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday.

“We will stand by the farmers and will take up an agitation till they get justice. The Congress Government has failed to implement the promised six guarantees after making grand declarations before the Assembly polls and promises in the names of Gods and Goddesses during the Parliament elections,” he charged.

Mr. Kishan Reddy was addressing party leaders and cadre at the one-day workshop to launch the membership drive at a private function hall on the city outskirts. The party has received fantastic support from people during LS polls and the present drive is to further strengthen the party polling booth-wise for which committees have been formed.

Later, addressing a press conference, the State BJP chief demanded the government to clarify on the “half baked” loan waiver scheme accusing it of cheating farmers. “There was no golden rule during the BRS regime and no people’s rule under the Congress Government,” he remarked.

“Not a single promise made by the Congress has been met sincerely thus far, and people are already getting disenchanted with the regime. Hence, the time is ripe for the party to make use of the opportunity. We will form committees village, mandal and district-wise committees to take up the issues concerning common people across the State,” vowed Mr. Reddy.

BRS questioned

Earlier, his colleague Union Minister of State for Home and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar questioned the BRS for not participating in the Rajya Sabha elections despite having 38 MLAs. He charged that it was all part of a ‘drama’ to ensure Congress leader and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi gets elected since he was arguing BRS MLC K. Kavitha’s case for bail in the Delhi liquor scam.

Talking to the media, he claimed that if the BRS had contested, the BJP too would have put up a candidate who could have won since he was sure there will be ‘cross-voting’ from the Congress. “It is crystal clear that the path for BRS joining the Congress lock, stock and barrel has been finalised,” he alleged.

The BJP leader also charged that the HYDRA (Hyderabad Disaster Response, Asset Monitoring and Protection) demolitions have been “selective, sparing the farmhouses of the big fish” because of “collections by the ruling party” for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

