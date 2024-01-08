BJP to focus on youth, first-time voters for Parliament polls

January 08, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has plans to rope in the newly enrolled voters and the youth into its fold to pep up its campaign for the forthcoming Parliament elections later this year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be making a bid to return to power for the third successive time.

After a meeting of senior officer-bearers in the presence of Central leaders like national general secretaries including Sunil Bansal, Tarun Chugh, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy told a press conference that the youth have been biggest supporters of Mr. Modi as is reflected in their social media posts.

“Youth have been sending us e-mails offering to work for the party. We will definitely make use of them from the village and mandal levels also. Their enthusiasm and energy will be used to strengthen the party from the polling booth level. We have also been assessing our performance in the recent Assembly polls,” he said.

With the slogan ‘Phir Ek Bhar Modi Sarkar’, the party intends to launch a full fledged campaign for the Lok Sabha polls and leaders will be touring the State extensively to gather support from Sankranti festival onwards. The party will soon announce the in-charges of the various organisations having already released a list of those made in-charge of Parliament constituencies, explained Mr. Kishan Reddy.

BRS will become irrelevant

The State BJP chief asserted that post the Assembly elections, the party assessed that the main fight will be with the Congress party and the effort will be to win a majority of the seats. “The BRS-TRS party will become irrelevant after the polls. There is no need for the party now,” he remarked.

“Mr.Modi is sure to return to power and our effort will be to give him maximum number of MP seats from Telangana. People across the country believe in him and there has been fantastic development in the basic amenities and social sector under his leadership,” he claimed.

‘Explain your plan’

Earlier, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar advised the State government to inform the people about the plan to tackle the high debt burden and how it wanted to implement the six guarantees promised during the elections.

“Instead of whiling away time till Parliament elections, the government can take up works where funds are not required such as expediting the pending drugs case, probing the death of Intermediate students, TSPSC paper leak and reviewing employees’ transfers taken up under G.O. 317,” he said.