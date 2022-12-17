BJP to focus on South from Hyderabad

December 17, 2022 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

With hardly one year to go for general elections to Lok Sabha and election year almost entering, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre is going to pay special focus on southern India, which it feels needs to be strengthened.

As part of that, Lok Sabha constituency ‘Vistaraks’ meeting would be held at Hyderabad from December 28 to December 30. The Vistaraks are full-time workers nominated by the party to work in the respective constituencies allotted to them to plan and coordinate party programmes, to identify potential young leaders and nurture them for future requirements.

It was stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party general secretary B.L Santosh were expected to participate in the meetings though party leaders claimed that their schedule was not finalised so far.

“This is a review meeting like one to assess our strengths and weaknesses. Will get the ground level feedback from our vistaraks to plan our future of action in southern States. Vistaraks from 10 to 12 states would participate in the three-day meetings. Party Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh and party general secretary Sunil Bansal would participate in the meetings,” said a party source on condition of anonymity.