BJP to draw up action plan on padayatra petitions

HYDERABAD

04 October 2021 20:28 IST

16,000 representations received by TS BJP president people from all sections, says party

People from different walks of life have made as many as 16,000 representations on various grievances to the Telangana State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar during the course of his first phase of the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ which concluded on the weekend at Husnabad in Siddipet.

The party has decided to scan through these representations and come out with an action plan to tackle these in order to provide succour to the complainants, informed general secretary G. Premender Reddy at a press conference on Monday.

Giving details of the party officer bearers meeting held under the leadership of Mr. Sanjay Kumar, he said the party has decided to take up the second phase of the ‘padayatra’ post the Huzurabad bypoll with the likely route map to be decided soon. Despite the ruling Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) trying “every trick” to create obstacles in the campaign and spending colossal amounts, the overall feeling was that the people were with the BJP and Eatala Rajender is poised for a big win.

“The bypoll could well enter into the Guinness Book of Records for the money being spent with ₹300 crore already spent and another ₹1,000 crore in the form of various welfare schemes by the ruling party. TRS is trying to stall our electioneering by threatening function halls owners and removing power during our meetings. But, these will not deter us and people are not ready to accept the daily lies being petered out by senior Minister T. Harish Rao,” charged Mr. Reddy.

The “hollow” governance of TRS got exposed during the ‘padayatra’ with complaints pouring in from all sections of the people about lack of 2-bedroom housing, no support to farmers, no stipend to unemployed, no jobs to the youth, no land for the Dalits and so on. “The regime, having cheated people all these years, is in a shock about the response to Mr. Sanjay Kumar’s programme,” he claimed.

The party hailed the unprecedented success of the ‘yatra’ taken up by the president and claimed it to be a “people’s victory”. The BJP leader challenged TRS leaders criticising the walkathon to first fulfill the “assurances made to the people during the 2018 polls”.