BJP to continue luring leaders of other parties

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit will continue the efforts to lure political leaders from other parties and while focus has been on those in the Congress, those currently in the ruling Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) are also on the radar.

“There are many wanting to move out but they want to wait till the elections are near because of their own political and business compulsions. But, we are certainly expecting leaders from other parties including those in the TRS to join us,” informed senior party sources.

This was one of the focal points when Home Minister Amit Shah met the core committee members of the party after the Parade Grounds event to celebrate the Hyderabad Integration Day on Saturday.

The meeting which went on for more than an hour where attending members gave forth their impressions about the political scenario, forthcoming Munugode bypoll, TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s efforts to cobble the Opposition parties together, etc.

The party clearly thinks it has scored political points in forcing the TRS government to celebrate September 17 even if with a different nomenclature and the message has gone to the people about its firm stand on the issue. “KCR has been forced to announce the 10% quota for tribals and we are sure he is going to come out with more such schemes in the days ahead,” they said.

While Mr. Shah appeared to have been satisfied with the mileage Mr. Sanjay Kumar was getting through his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatras’, he called for more two-wheeler rallies to be taken deep into the rural areas and propagate the schemes of the Modi government even while going hammer and tongs against the “corruption” and “family rule” of the TRS government here in all mandals.

“The Home Minister is convinced about a strong anti-incumbency against the TRS among the people and wants the party to exploit it to the hilt. He also said it was just a matter of time before KCR and Congress will come together and this has to be taken to the people. He also had a word with the Munugode party candidate Komitreddy Rajgopal Reddy about the campaign and the roadmap ahead,” party sources added. National general secretaries Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, RS Member K. Laxman, Mr. Sanjay Kumar and others participated.