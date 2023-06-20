BJP to choose 170 partymen from State for PM’s training programme

June 20, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as part of the ‘Maha Sampark Abhiyan’ to celebrate the nine years of Modi government, has began an exercise to choose delegates from among the active party workers from the States going for polls to attend a training programme to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on June 27.

Top party sources informed on Monday that the central leadership has come out with a detailed guide for selecting 10 persons from each of the parliamentary constituencies from among the States of Telangana, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Manipur. A total of 2,000 active party workers are to be chosen by senior leaders (also selected by the central leadership) on the basis of the work done in their respective areas, knowledge about the government schemes, outreach towards the people, social media usage for the party, etc.

The delegates for Mr. Modi’s programme are to be selected based on video interviews on mobile or personal contacts in a prescribed format. Yet it has to be “informal, over discussion and not a question and answer session” so as not to offend the party worker concerned. The person will also be asked if he or she is willing to go to Bhopal and other States for party work after which there will be points assigned 0-10 after each interaction.

From TS, about 170 persons are to be chosen for the programme and among them, 20 are likely to be allowed to pose questions to the Prime Minister. On their return, they will be drafted to the polls-going States, said party sources.

Meanwhile, Telangana party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said that party workers from himself to the booth-level cadre will be meeting about 35 lakh households on June 22 to 30. Each of the 35,000 booth committees have been tasked to ‘touch’ about 100 houses and all the leaders have been asked to fan out to their respective constituencies for the programme. Citizens will be informed about the achievements of the Modi government between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. and a pamphlet will be handed over explaining the same, said a party press release.