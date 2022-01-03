BJP to approach NHRC, LS Speaker on Bandi Sanjay arrest

Party leaders vow to continue their agitation in support of employees and teachers protesting GO 317

Telangana BJP has said that it would approach the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Home Minister Amit Shah and Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla, among others, to complain against the TS government for the ‘illegal’ and ‘forcible’ arrest of party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Karimnagar on Sunday night.

Senior leader and national OBC president K. Laxman, MLA T. Raja Singh and others strongly condemned the arrest and vowed to continue their agitation in support of the employees and the teachers protesting against the GO 317 for zonal transfers on Monday.

“This is no way to treat an MP. If this government thinks that by arresting our president we will be scared, it is mistaken, the agitation in support of the unemployed for filling up vacant posts and the employees against the zonal transfer system put in place, will be led by others in a peaceful manner,” he told a press conference at the party office.

National president J.P. Nadda has been apprised of the developments here and he too had strongly condemned the arrest and observed that it was a sign of the ruling TRS having accepted that the BJP has been garnering lot of support from the people. “The police had indiscriminately barged into our party office using gas cutters and thrashed our people leading to broken limbs and injuries. It is barbaric and such draconian measures were done by the United AP rulers during the separate State agitation,” he said.

Mr. Laxman maintained that neither Mr. Sanjay Kumar nor anyone from the party had violated COVID protocols and it was the reason behind the plan to take up the fast inside the party office and not a public place. “Are these protocols not applicable to the TRS Ministers and leaders as they are hosting public programmes everywhere,” he questioned.

The BJP leaders blamed the government for the current crises and said it did not act on the Presidential Orders on the transfers for three years before trying to implement them in a hurry introducing the contentious seniority clause. “Telangana came into being on the issue of jobs to local candidates and this constitutional right is being snatched away. This is nothing but a conspiracy,” he claimed.

Senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy criticised the arrest of Mr. Sanjay Kumar and said the BJP was neither afraid of the police nor the TRS and said that it would continue to fight on behalf of the people and would see it to that the TRS is chased away from the State.

Legal route

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism & North East States development G. Kishan Reddy deplored the arrest of Mr. Sanjay Kumar and said the party would seek legal recourse without seeking any withdrawal of the many cases filed against the latter by the TRS government.

Addressing a press conference along with former MLC N. Ramchander Rao at New Delhi, the Minister said if the Karimnagar MP was arrested for violating COVID protocols, the TRS Ministers, MLAs and MPs too should be put behind bars as none of them has been wearing face masks even during the recent flyover inauguration function in the twin cities.

“Does the TRS government think it has a stranglehold on the employees? Is the right to protest restricted to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family at Dharna Chowk? They can do ‘rasta rokos’ but others can’t, what kind of law is this? The manner in which the police is functioning is a blot on the department,” he charged.