BJP threatens more protests against govt. over farm loan waiver

Legislature Party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy claimed that their programme received “good response” and could send a signal to farmers that the party was with them.

Published - October 03, 2024 05:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP has threatened more protests if the Congress Government does not fulfil the promise of ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver and other financial incentives to farmers, as was promised before the elections.

In an open letter to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, Legislature Party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy, who led the 24-hour protest at Dharna Chowk in Indira Park to draw the attention of the government to the promises made to farmers, claimed that their programme received “good response” and could send a signal to farmers that the party was with them.

He challenged Agriculture Minister T. Nageswara Rao to announce when the entire farm loan waiver would be completed without any complaints or conditions, and when the government would release the final list of beneficiaries. The government should also clarify on the number of remaining farmers eligible for loan waiver and their details, along with the timeline for the ₹3 lakh loan waiver, said a press release.

