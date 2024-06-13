ADVERTISEMENT

BJP Telangana stalwarts Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy take charge as Union Ministers

Updated - June 13, 2024 02:50 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 01:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Both Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy are grassroot level partymen who came up from the ranks starting as ordinary workers

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar took charge as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs in New Delhi on June 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana stalwarts - current party president G. Kishan Reddy, who was also a Union Minister in the previous cabinet and his predecessor Bandi Sanjay Kumar have taken charge as Union Minister for Coal & Mines and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, respectively, in New Delhi on Thursday morning. The duo are among the eight BJP MPs who won from Telangana.

Mr. Reddy has been re-elected for the second time from Secunderabad and Mr. Sanjay Kumar too repeated the feat from Karimnagar constituencies in the Parliament elections 2024.

Both are grassroot level partymen who came up from the ranks starting as ordinary workers and went on to higher posts by their sheer hard work, loyalty and dedication to the party fitting the adage aptly - “Galli to Delhi”

Telangana BJP president and Secunderabad MP, G Kishan Reddy took charge as Union Minister for Coals and Mines, in New Delhi on June 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

.The duo are among the eight BJP MPs elected to the Parliament from Telangana, the highest ever number in the Telugu States as it was not achieved even during the united Andhra Pradesh days.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar took charge as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs in New Delhi on June 13, 2024. | Video Credit: By Arrangement
