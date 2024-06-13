BJP Telangana stalwarts Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy take charge as Union Ministers

Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana stalwarts - current party president G. Kishan Reddy, who was also a Union Minister in the previous cabinet and his predecessor Bandi Sanjay Kumar have taken charge as Union Minister for Coal & Mines and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, respectively, in New Delhi on Thursday morning. The duo are among the eight BJP MPs who won from Telangana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Reddy has been re-elected for the second time from Secunderabad and Mr. Sanjay Kumar too repeated the feat from Karimnagar constituencies in the Parliament elections 2024.

Both are grassroot level partymen who came up from the ranks starting as ordinary workers and went on to higher posts by their sheer hard work, loyalty and dedication to the party fitting the adage aptly - “Galli to Delhi”

.The duo are among the eight BJP MPs elected to the Parliament from Telangana, the highest ever number in the Telugu States as it was not achieved even during the united Andhra Pradesh days.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar took charge as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs in New Delhi on June 13, 2024. | Video Credit: By Arrangement

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.