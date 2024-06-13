GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

BJP Telangana stalwarts Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy take charge as Union Ministers

Both Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy are grassroot level partymen who came up from the ranks starting as ordinary workers

Updated - June 13, 2024 02:04 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 01:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar took charge as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs in New Delhi on June 13, 2024.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar took charge as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs in New Delhi on June 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana stalwarts - current party president G. Kishan Reddy, who was also a Union Minister in the previous cabinet and his predecessor Bandi Sanjay Kumar have taken charge as Union Minister of Coal & Mines and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, respectively, in New Delhi on Thursday morning. The duo are among the eight BJP MPs who won from Telangana.

Mr. Reddy has been re-elected for the second time from Secunderabad and Mr. Sanjay Kumar too repeated the feat from Karimnagar constituencies in the Parliament elections 2024.

Related Stories

Both are grassroot level partymen who came up from the ranks starting as ordinary workers and went on to higher posts by their sheer hard work, loyalty and dedication to the party fitting the adage aptly - “Galli to Delhi”

.The duo are among the eight BJP MPs elected to the Parliament from Telangana, the highest ever number in the Telugu States as it was not achieved even during the united Andhra Pradesh days.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar took charge as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs in New Delhi on June 13, 2024. | Video Credit: By Arrangement

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / Bharatiya Janata Party / ministers (government)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.