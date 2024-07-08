BJP Telangana meeting to review poll results on July 12

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy will preside over an extended working committee meeting where results of the recently held State and Parliament polls will be discussed with party leaders at a private convention hall in Rangareddy district on July 12.

General Secretary G. Premender Reddy informed the media that the meeting, which will also be attended by Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC morcha president K. Laxman, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, legislature party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy, former Minister Eatala Rajender and others will deliberate on the prevailing political situation and chalk out the action plan for the party.

All the members of the Executive, national executive members, MPs, MLAs, spokespersons, those who fought and lost the elections on behalf of the party, constituency convenors, co-convenors are former public representatives are expected to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, in a separate press conference, Mr. Maheswar Reddy said the party was ready to go to the High Court or even the Supreme Court if Khairtabad MLA D. Nagender’s membership of the Legislative Assembly is not annulled for having jumped into Congress after being elected on BRS ticket.

The Congress government is also mired in “corruption” and the party had already sent a report to the Centre on the misdeeds in the Civil Supplies department. A probe could be ordered into the issue soon, he claimed,

The ruling party has been dilly-dallying on conducting the panchayat elections because of the fear of failure and charged that the appointment of special officers goes against the spirit of democracy. About ₹2,000 crore has not been released by the Centre because elections have not been held for the last one year, he said.

The 12,769-gram panchayats are suffering due to lack of funds while the staff have been waiting for the payment of salary for the past seven months. Even the 2,000-odd outsourcing staff in various departments have not got salaries in the last few months and pension disbursement is also affected, claimed Mr. Reddy.