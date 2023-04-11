BJP task force on TSPSC paper leaks to reach out to President

April 11, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP Task Force looking into the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) examination paper leaks has decided to send the responses and suggestions by the unemployed youth and job aspirants towards revamping the job recruitment system as a report to President Draupadi Murmu, Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan and the TS High Court on Tuesday.

“This is based on the interaction we had with the distressed youth at the city central library and the Osmania University. We will be soon going to other universities to hold round table discussions and listen to more students to have a better understanding of their aspirations. We will stand by the unemployed and are ready to fight politically and legally on the issue,” said the task force led by former TSPSC member Ch. Vittal at a press conference.

The committee members including former Minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy, ex-IPS officer T. Krishna Prasad, ex-IAS officer R. Chandravadan, and advocate Karuna Gopal, said the task force formed under the direction of party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar would consider filing a public interest petition either in the HC or the Supreme Court later. “We would also divulge our discussions with unemployed youth to the public at an appropriate time,” said Mr. Vittal.

The committee demanded total revamp of the TSPSC by removing the top leadership and rejigging the lower cadre by bringing in employees from other departments pointing out that the job aspirants have lost confidence and fear many other examinations conducted earlier too were not above board.

It also announced that a WhatsApp number 8688821794 available round the clock for aspirants to share any audio or videos and an online portal would be activated for the purpose. The members were of the opinion that the government had treated the TSPSC as another department not giving independence hence its functioning was affected. Job aspirants have even questioned the evaluation method being taken up in the examinations and wanted the UPSC system to be adopted.

“A judicial probe as was being demanded by our party is the only way to unearth the truth as we have grave doubts about the government-appointed SIT. A job calendar giving a time frame on recruitments should be announced by the government,” they said.

Unemployed march

Former MLA and party vice president NVSS Prabhakar in a separate press conference, announced that the first unemployed youth march would be held in Warangal on April 15 and the second one was scheduled to be held in Mahabubnagar on April 18.

The programmes in the other eight erstwhile districts would be announced in due course of time. Neither Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao nor his government had sincerity in taking the investigation into the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) examination papers leak to the logical end or to hold entrance exams for vacant posts because it has no money to pay salaries to the existing staff,” he said.