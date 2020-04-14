BJP takes up cause of ‘ignored’ migrant labour

The sorry plight of scores of migrant workers from northern States of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha living in Medchal and Rangareddy districts was brought to the notice of Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy by TS BJP vice-president S. Malla Reddy on Tuesday.

In a communication to the Union Minister, Mr. Reddy has charged that the these workers, staying in the areas of Gajularamam, Quthbullapur, NLC Colony, Doolapally, Kompally and so on, have been ignored by the State government in the sense that they have not received any dry rations or food from the local administration. The labour are usually involved in construction, industries, painting and carpentry, among other professions. However, with the ongoing lockdown they have been deprived of livelhood with neither proper shelter or food.

The BJP leader claimed that the lists of the migrant labour along with their mobile phones have been submitted to the local municipal administration yet no succour was coming their way as the proposals submitted to the government are yet to be cleared. “Only a few migrant labour had received rice from the government but still thousands of migrant workers are yet to be identified and are waiting for government assistance,” he said and sought his help to direct the government to take immediate action.

Mr. Kishan Reddy assured him in his reply that he will take up the issue with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and will follow up measures necessary to help the migrant labour.