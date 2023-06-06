BJP flays govt. for not solving ration shop dealers’ issue

June 06, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana BJP has charged the BRS Government with failing to ensure supply of free foodgrains to the poor despite the Centre providing financial assistance for the same on Tuesday.

It was also ‘shameful’, the Government could not solve the long-pending issues of ration shop dealers forcing them to resort to protests after deferring the move last month on assurance of a fresh government order, he said and wondered what prevented KCR from having a meeting with them to find a solution.

Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a press statement said the ration shop dealers had threatened to go on strike from May 22 but decided to wait till the first week of this month for the Government to initiate some action towards meeting their demands. But it did not happen like the other promises made in the last few years.

Poor people would be inconvenienced if the ration shop dealers strike as the free foodgrains being supplied by the Centre to about 91 lakh families cannot be distributed. The BJP leader praised the ration shop dealers for working during the COVID pandemic disregarding the danger to their own health and helping in providing foodgrains to 80 crore people across the country.

The Centre contributes half of the commission due to the dealers and it is paid promptly every three months but it is strange the Government here has not been paying them on time. The lackadaisical attitude is reflected in the tardy procurement of paddy despite the Centre bearing the entire cost, said the Karimnagar MP.

Earlier, former MP K. Viveshwar Reddy accused the Government of making empty claims about the power sector during the 10th anniversary celebrations pointing out the distribution firms loss had increased from ₹2,880 crore to ₹45,000 crore with liabilities becoming more than assets with 150% rise in loans.

Chattisgarh has to be paid about ₹3,000 crore still and had filed a case against the TS Government for non-payment and the installed power capacity has been just 1,100 MW by the regime. The power distribution firms ranking has plummeted to lowest levels from number one during the unified state, he claimed.