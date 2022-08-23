BJP suspends Telangana MLA Raja Singh

T. Raja Singh had uploaded a video “as a reaction” to allowing Munawar Faruqui show in Hyderabad 

The Hindu Bureau
August 23, 2022 15:37 IST

Telangana BJP MLA T. Raja Singh being taken away after he was arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, in Hyderabad on August 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hours after he was arrested, the BJP on August 23 suspended its Telangana Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh from the party for allegedly making controversial statements and outraging religious feelings of a particular religion.

The letter signed by Om Pathak, Member Secretary, Central Disciplinary Committe, BJP, stated that Mr. Singh had expressed views contrary to the party’s position on various matters.

Mr. Singh, the firebrand BJP leader, had posted a video on Youtube allegedly referring to a particular community and to the recently concluded stand-up comedy show by Munawar Faruqui in Hyderabad. In the video, now removed from the video uploading site, Mr. Singh allegedly made controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Hyderabad Police arrested Mr. Singh after the video went viral and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeem (AIMIM) started protests in various parts of the city.

The BJP’s disciplinary committee has also sought response from Mr. Singh by September 2 on why he shouldn’t be expelled from the party.

Mr. Singh is the latest BJP leader to have landed in soup over his alleged remarks on the Prophet. Following a public outcry and condemnation from various Islamic nations, BJP suspended its party leader Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal.

