BJP suspends Raja Singh and seeks explanation by Sept. 2 

Central Disciplinary Committee sends notice to him

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
August 23, 2022 19:19 IST

Goshamahal MLA of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was suspended from the party for his alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed in a video posted on the YouTube.

The party Central Disciplinary Committee issued a show cause notice asking him to respond within 10 days as to why he should not be expelled from the party. Committee member secretary Om Pathak said in the notice: “You have expressed views contrary to the party’s position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV. 10 (a) of constitution of the party.”

Further, Mr. Pathak said: “I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect. Please also show cause within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why should you not be expelled from the party. Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than September 2, 2022.”

Earlier, Mr. Raja Singh’s controversial remarks led to protests in the city with people demanding his arrest. He was later arrested by the Telangana Police.

