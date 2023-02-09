BJP street corner meetings

February 09, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Top leadership of Telangana BJP including party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar will be addressing street-corner meetings in the twin cities and other leaders in rest of the state as part of the party’s pre-election programme of ‘People’s problems – BJP assurances’ starting Friday.

In all, about 11,000 street-corner meetings, one for three booth committees in each of the 119 Assembly constituencies, are to held. While Mr. Sanjay Kumar is scheduled to address a meeting at Bowenpally crossroads, Kukatpally, national general secretary Sunil Bansal will be addressing a meeting in Balkampet, Sanatnagar, and senior leader P. Muralidhar Rao will be addressing a meeting at Serilingampally and so on.

All the senior leaders have been tasked with addressing one meeting in each of the Assembly constituencies like Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy at Secunderabad, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman at Sanathnagar, vice president D.K. Aruna will be doing the job in Mahabubnagar. Former MLC N. Ramchander Rao will address a meeting t Kalwakurthy, former MP Vivek Venkatswamy at Mancherial, D.K.Aruna at Mahabubnagar, etc.

“The party intents to activate booth-level committees in each constituency and plan micro-level election management to prepare for the next elections,” said spokesperson N.V. Subash, who himself will be addressing a meeting at Musheerabad.

Programme coordinator K. Venkateshwarlu informed that citizens will be sensitised about the failures of the state government in fulfilling promises like jobs, two-bedroom housing and others, And, also about the “dynastic, dictatorial and corrupt” rule here from tomorrow till Feb.25, he said. He, himself, will be addressing the Malkajgiri meeting.

Former MPVijayashanti at Dubbak, senior leader Guduru Narayana Reddy at Vikarabad, Mahila Morcha president Geetha Murthy at Andole, former MLA Marri Shashidhar Reddy at Medchal are among the prominent speakers. The street-corner meetings will also be extolling the virtues of the Modi Government and explain the various development and welfare schemes initiated in the last eight years the benefits of which are being denied here, said party leaders.