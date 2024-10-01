BJP stands by Minister Konda Surekha, to file cases against social media trolls

The BJP has warned the BRS leaders that it will file cases against those who had resorted to social media trolling and making scurrilous comments against Minister for Environment, Forests and Endowments Konda Surekha and also urged police to take action within 24 hours of such posts, on Tuesday.

At a press conference at the State office, Medak MP M. Raghunandan Rao said he would like to apologise to the Minister for intemperate comments made against her when she had come to participate in the function in the constituency and demanded BRS leaders like former Ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao to control such ‘social media teams’.

The MP said the offensive comments have been made from an account having the photos of top BRS leaders and it was not enough for Mr. Harish Rao to express his regrets but take action like suspending such persons from the party and even filing cases against such people. “Such people should not be encouraged at any cost. If they cannot control them, we know how to do it,” he declared.

“What kind of culture is this where you make offensive comments on a lady Minister and try to justify? You are welcome to oppose the Congress politically or ideologically but have no right to make personal remarks or get into the personal lives. BRS social media teams are spreading false and objectionable news post their defeat but they will have to pay dearly for it,” he warned. Mr. Rao said he will wait for the police to take stringent action against such persons trolling on social media and if necessary will not be hesitant to approach the courts.

Selective demolitions

The BJP has once again lashed out at Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Congress government for what it called selective demolitions of properties of the poor using Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and for not implementing the ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver properly to benefit all the eligible farmers.

Several leaders, including Nizamabad MP D. Aravind, Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender, MLAs Harish, Rakesh Reddy and others, who had addressed the gathering at the conclusion of the 24-hour protest taken up by legislature party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy demanding implementing guarantees made to the farmers at the Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, said they saw no difference between the previous BRS regime and the present government.

Mr. Aravind alleged that the Congress leaders just like the BRS leaders when in power are only interested in making money by hook or crook without bothering to take steps to implement the assurances made to the people before the elections. He called for similar kind of protests in all the districts to pile pressure on the government. Mr. Rajender urged the cadre to be ready for another protest against the proposed regional ring road alignment at the same place day after tomorrow.