BJP stages protests across State over question paper leak

March 18, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Demanding that the government take action against those responsible for the question paper leak in TSPSC examinations, the BJP held a protests across the State. It has demanded that the government conduct an inquiry by a sitting judge.

Tension prevailed at some places as police arrested the agitating BJP activists.

“The lives of lakhs of unemployed have come under a question mark with the leak of examination paper. The question papers were leaked to benefit few who are close to the ruling party. Ministers K. T. Rama Rao and P. Sabitha Indra Reddy must resign immediately. Take action against those responsible for leaking the question paper,” BJP Sangareddy district unit president M. Narender Reddy said, while participating in a protest organised at district headquarters on Saturday.

At Hanamkonda police arrested the agitating BJP activists at Collectorate and shifted them to police station. Slogans raised against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the State government. They demanded that both Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister for Information Technology K. T. Rama Rao should resign immediately.

In a related development, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president M. Kodandaram held protest over leak of question papers in TSPSC examinations and demanded action against those responsible. He had protest at Martyrs Memorial.