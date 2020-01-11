BJP spreading misleading information, says Minister

Minister for Roads and Buildings and Housing V. Prashanth Reddy has appealed to the people not to get carried away with the misinformation campaign being carried out by BJP and other Opposition parties on the implementation of Aasara pensions, housing scheme and KCR health kits.

Throwing a challenge to Member of Parliament D. Arvind to prove the Central government’s share of contribution in the Aasara pensions, he said that the Centre had hardly given ₹200 crore when K. Chandrasekhar Rao led TRS government spent ₹9,200 crore per annum for pensions. Similarly, in the two-bedroom houses and KCR health kits the Central share was bare minimum, he said.

Addressing a press conference along with the TRS general secretary Tula Uma at his home here on Saturday, he said that considering the amount of ₹1.50 lakh being offered by the Centre in the housing scheme, it was not enough to build a comfortable home for the poor. The State government made it ₹6.50 lakh to construct two bedroom houses. “When we spent ₹7,888 crore on the 2.83 lakh houses sanctioned, the Centre had released hardly ₹1,000 crore as its contribution,” he explained.

Mr. Prashanth Reddy said that where there was development there would be TRS and therefore people were with KCR in every election. In all the seven municipalities in the undivided old district works such as roads, central lighting, greenery improvement, drinking water supply and sanitation were going on at a brisk pace as ₹100 crore for Nizamabad, ₹60 crore for Kamareddy, ₹50 crore for Bodhan, ₹40 crore for Banswada, ₹30 crore for Armoor, ₹25 crore for Bheemgal and ₹15 crore for Yellareddy were released.

Ms. Uma appealed to the party workers not to get disappointed if they did not get party tickets to contest in municipal elections and said that services of all the workers would be recognized by party leadership and be suitably honoured with nominated posts.