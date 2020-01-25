BJP slams KCR for raking up CAA after municipal elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit president K. Laxman has observed that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is gripped by a fear of the BJP and that’s the reason why Chief Minister and TRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao has targeted the BJP while speaking on municipal election results.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he claimed that the results were clearly indicating that people were looking at BJP as an alternative to the TRS in Telangana. Mr. Laxman said Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao owes an explanation to people as to why he was opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act now after supporting the Bill in Parliament. He also sought to know why Mr. Rao did not speak on the issue before the municipal elections and remarked that speaking on it after the elections was a clear indication of opportunistic politics.

The BJP leader said Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to mislead people on CAA. “Had he spoken about CAA before the polling, people in all municipalities and corporations would have slammed TRS like what they have done in Bhainsa by not electing even single ward member,” Mr. Laxman said.

Further, Mr. Laxman demanded that the TRS leader explain as to which Muslims he wanted to include in the citizenship law and whether citizenship be given to Muslims who trespassed, illegally entered, into India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.