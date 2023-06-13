BJP slams govt. for handcuffing protesting farmers

June 13, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharatiya Janata Party Telangna unit slammed the BRS government for bringing farmers in handcuffs to the court, even while it has been celebrating decennial festival of formation of Telangana State “Are the farmers terrorists, bandits or extremists? Is it the way the government treats the farmers?” questioned senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Tuesday.

Objecting to the attitude of the police towards the farmers of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, he said the farmers were arrested for protesting at the district collectorate office and brought to the court with cuffs on their hands. The farmers were agitating against the changed alignment of the RRR (Regional Ring Road) which meant land acquisition for the fifth time in Rayagiri and other mandals.

Farmers of the area had earlier ceded their lands to the government for construction of canals of Baswapur reservoir, HT towers, expansion of NH 163 and for development in YTDA area. “Is it justifiable?” he questioned and vowed that the BJP would continue to support the farmers’ cause.

Earlier, Mr. Narayana Reddy had submitted a memorandum to Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, urging the Centre to change the present alignment of proposed Regional Ring Road and accused the BRS leaders of having conspired to change the alignment to protect their lands. This had resulted in hundreds of small and marginal farmers being forced to lose their lands and livelihoods, he said.

Mr. Kishan Reddy was said to have promised to take up the issue with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. The initial notification on the alignment of RRR showed it to be passing through Choutuppal, Motakondur, Alair and North-East part of Yadagirigutta and 42 km away from the Outer Ring Road (ORR), But, now with changed alignment it was to be built 26 km away from ORR, he added.