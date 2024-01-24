BJP slams endowments dept. for ‘ignoring’ Ram Temple event

January 24, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The BJP has accused the endowments department of totally remaining oblivious to the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony by not taking up any spiritual or religious programmes and said this will be brought to the notice of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Former MLA and vice-president NVSS Prabhakar told a press conference here on Wednesday that when countries across the world have been taking up such activities, it was strange that the local department did not show any initiative to commemorate the “historic event” thus “hurting the sentiments of the majority community”.

The ‘failure’ of the department and the various acts of omission and commission will be brought to the notice of the Governor, he said and also accused the Congress government of making promises which it cannot fulfil akin to the previous government like the proposed River Musi beautification project.

The BJP leader also demanded the government make public the details of the pending bills cleared for the contractors and alleged that the latter continued to hold sway.

Cong. politicising Ayodhya event

In another press conference, Rajya Sabha MP and OBC Morcha president K. Laxman has criticised the Congress for ‘politicising’ the Ayodhya event and claimed that it only exposed the party’s “vote bank politics” without any concern for the majority community.

Several lives were sacrificed for the cause of the temple over the years and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that solution was finally found just like he had solved many critical issues being faced by the nation. The Congress is jealous of the transparent and successful governance of the Modi government, and hence it was indulging in politics on every issue.

New OBC chief

G. Anand Goud has taken charge as the new OBC chief of the State unit at the party office in the presence of his predecessor A. Bhaskar Raj, former MLA Ch. Ramachandra Reddy, and former MP B. Narasaiah Goud.

