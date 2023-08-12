BJP sits on a dharna for 2BHKs and announces series of protest programmes

August 12, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

The State BJP unit held a massive dharna at the Dharna Chowk to protest against the BRS government’s failure to construct two-bedroom houses for the poor and alleged that the government had miserably failed on the promise and continued to deceive people.

All the senior leaders who participated in the programme held day-long dharna that was addressed by Union Tourism Minister and BJP State president G Kirshan Reddy. He lashed out at the BRS government saying it had failed to deliver on promises on education, healthcare, housing and employment.

Attacking the Chief Minister on his failure to provide double bedroom houses, he said the promises were made in 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections and also the 2019 Parliament elections but lacked the sincerity to deliver despite repeatedly harping on the promise. Slums in Hyderabad have been deprived of houses and also drinking water.

In contrast, the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had constructed 4 crore houses, he said. The Minister said the BJP was committed to taking up responsibility for constructing houses for the impoverished. He urged party workers to fight for the rights of the poor across all districts and divisions and he asked them to collect applications from eligible beneficiaries and the BJP will ensure their access to housing.

Mr. Reddy alleged that Chief Minister’s family had captured the State that was formed with the sacrifices of 1200 martyrs, and accused it of moving away from the prime goal of people. The focus should have been on water, jobs, self-respect and funds but what BRS established was an authoritarian and corrupt rule.

Stating that Telangana had turned from a surplus state to debt-ridden state, the Minister said the debt had reaching an alarming ₹6 lakh crore. The government was launching welfare programmes without any money just to mislead people and misguide them for elections. Sale of government lands and encroachments by the ruling party apart from other illegal activities was what Telangana was reminded of now, he alleged.

He also referred to lack of support for TSRTC workers by the government and now had merged it in the government only keeping an eye on the elections.

Mr. Kishan Reddy also announced a programme Basti Bata on August 16 and 17, dharnas at Mandal headquarters on August 18 and dharnas at the Collectorates on August 22 and 23 demanding houses. This will be followed by a massive dharna in Hyderabad on September 4.

Nizamabad MP Dharmauri Aravind, BJP State Election Management Committee Chairman Eatala Rajender, senior leaders Jithender Reddy, Chintala Ramchandra Reddy, and former Mayor Banda Karthika Reddy were among present.

