‘BJP should withdraw power Bill before seeking votes’

SIDDIPET

15 September 2020 18:14 IST

Farmer welfare top priority for TRS government, says Harish

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao asked BJP to withdraw the power Bill introduced in Parliament before seeking votes at Dubbak byelections. He said that the Bill seeks to collect power charges from farmers using bore wells.

As part of intensifying the election campaign at Dubbak Assembly constituency where byelection was necessitated due to sudden demise of MLA S. Ramalinga Reddy, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao visited the constituency and participated in several programmes on Tuesday.

“The Union government led by Narendra Modi seeks to install meters to borewell connections whereas Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao wants to continue free power. BJP must withdraw the Bill before seeking votes at Dubbak,” he said addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 33/11 KV power station at Machinpally in Daultabad mandal. He said that this would adversely impact the farmers using more than 43,000 borewells in the constituency limits.

Advertising

Advertising

Asserting that farmers’ welfare was top priority for the government, the Minister said that Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima were part of that. Further, some 20,000 beedi workers are getting assistance from the government, he added.