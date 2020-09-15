‘BJP should withdraw power Bill before seeking votes’

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao asked BJP to withdraw the power Bill introduced in Parliament before seeking votes at Dubbak byelections. He said that the Bill seeks to collect power charges from farmers using bore wells.
As part of intensifying the election campaign at Dubbak Assembly constituency where byelection was necessitated due to sudden demise of MLA S. Ramalinga Reddy, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao visited the constituency and participated in several programmes on Tuesday.
“The Union government led by Narendra Modi seeks to install meters to borewell connections whereas Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao wants to continue free power. BJP must withdraw the Bill before seeking votes at Dubbak,” he said addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 33/11 KV power station at Machinpally in Daultabad mandal. He said that this would adversely impact the farmers using more than 43,000 borewells in the constituency limits.
Asserting that farmers’ welfare was top priority for the government, the Minister said that Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima were part of that. Further, some 20,000 beedi workers are getting assistance from the government, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath