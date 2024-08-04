BJP sees a land scam in proposal for fourth city in capital region

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar saw a “real estate scam” of thousands of acres behind the Congress Government’s plan to build a fourth suburb for the capital region in Mucharla.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to the media at Maheswaram on the outskirts on Sunday, where he had come to participate in Bonalu celebrations at Gurramguda, the Karimnagar MP alleged that ruling party leaders had already purchased thousands of acres to make a killing with the local partymen given the task.

“In the name of fourth city and bhoomata portal, the Congress leaders are conspiring to take over acres of land in the suburbs akin to what the BRS leaders had done under the Dharani revenue portal when in power. The common man is going to gain nothing from this,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flanked by Chevella MP Konda Visweshwar Reddy, party vice president G. Manohar Reddy and others, Mr. Sanjay Kumar charged that there was a ₹2 lakh crore scam due to Dharani but the Congress Government has been silent about investigating into it after making a lot of noise during the elections.

“What is stopping the Revanth Reddy Government from taking action against former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family for the Dharani portal scam where lands belonging to endowments, forests and assigned lands were usurped? How can assigned lands become five lakh acres from 24 lakh acres in 10 years,” he questioned.

The BJP leader demanded the government to release a White Paper on the Dharani portal and disclose details of the findings of the committee formed to look into the grievances of the farmers and others against the same. “The Congress Government will meet the same fate as BRS if it continues to function in the same manner,” he warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Telangana Government’s farm waiver scheme is a drama because just 18 lakh of the 36 lakh eligible farmers have got the benefit. The government is raking up other issues to cover up its failure of not being able to implement the six guarantees,” he alleged.

The Union Minister also advised the Congress leaders to desist from criticising the Centre or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Centre and the BJP are ready to cooperate with the Congress Government for the development of Telangana. There is nothing to gain by constantly criticising the Prime Minister,” he said.

The MP also does not find anything positive in the proposal to form a giant municipal corporation for the capital region by integrating 33 villages, 20 municipalities, eight corporations, cantonment board and 61 industrial areas. “It will only increase the tax burden on citizens. There has been no development for the last 15 years in the municipalities which were integrated into GHMC. It is better to focus on improving civic amenities in the existing areas first,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.