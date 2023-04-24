BJP seeks youth support for rally in Hyderabad today

April 24, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday appealed to the unemployed youth to participate in the proposed march at Mahabubnagar on Tuesday.

Talking to cadre via teleconference to devise last-minute strategies for the rally, he said the agitation was for the sake of 30 lakh unemployed youth, who, he said, were cheated by the KCR government by not filling vacant posts in various government departments.

He said that the government reduced vacancies from from 1.91 lakh to 80,000 and that it was deliberately delaying recruitment. “Not even one of the 21 notifications issued so far is blemish free,” he said.

The TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) examination paper leak has come as the last straw on the back of job aspirants, with the Chief Minister keeping mum and refusing to act against his son and senior minister K.T. Rama Rao or order a probe by a sitting High Court judge and provide compensation of ₹1 lakh to each job aspirant, Mr. Sanjay said.

He said the people lost confidence in the government-appointed special investigation team (SIT) because of its poor track record in the drug case, real-estate scandals and others over the years. The government arrested him for the Class 10 question paper leak only to divert people’s attention, he added.

Complaint to I-T/ED

Earlier in the day, Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao reiterated his allegations against Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy on misuse of authority and land-grabbing and threatened to lodge a complaint with the joint director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the chief commissioner of Income Tax (I-T). At a presser, the BJP leader claimed to have received the “classified information” through “sources”.