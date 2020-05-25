BJP seeks white paper on COVID-19 spending

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday has demanded that the TRS government make a proper account of the money spent so far on containing COVID-19 especially the funds disbursed from the Centre under various accounts in the last couple of months and release a white paper.

Similarly, the government should make transparent the amount of funds collected by the CM’s Relief Fund and how much of it has been spent for the healthcare and for the benefit of the migrant labour in the last couple of months, demanded party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The party chief noted that the Chief Minister had heavily criticised the ₹20 lakh crore package announced by the Central government for various sectors but stated that States cannot expect freebies lest it be misused under various heads.

“KCR’s remarks on the Centre only reflects his inability to marshall the available resources and administration ineffiency but he wishes to divert the people’s attention,” he charged.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar claimed that the Centre had already disbursed to the tune ₹ 224 crore from National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF), ₹ 216 crore for emergency medicare needs and another ₹ 982 crore in devolution funds.