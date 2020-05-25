Telangana

BJP seeks white paper on COVID-19 spending

State has not been able to marshall its resources properly, says Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday has demanded that the TRS government make a proper account of the money spent so far on containing COVID-19 especially the funds disbursed from the Centre under various accounts in the last couple of months and release a white paper.

Similarly, the government should make transparent the amount of funds collected by the CM’s Relief Fund and how much of it has been spent for the healthcare and for the benefit of the migrant labour in the last couple of months, demanded party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The party chief noted that the Chief Minister had heavily criticised the ₹20 lakh crore package announced by the Central government for various sectors but stated that States cannot expect freebies lest it be misused under various heads.

“KCR’s remarks on the Centre only reflects his inability to marshall the available resources and administration ineffiency but he wishes to divert the people’s attention,” he charged.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar claimed that the Centre had already disbursed to the tune ₹ 224 crore from National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF), ₹ 216 crore for emergency medicare needs and another ₹ 982 crore in devolution funds.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 10:22:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/bjp-seeks-white-paper-on-covid-19-spending/article31673772.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY