BJP seeks support of nomadic tribes

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government has not been not extending benefits of any welfare scheme to the nomadic tribes, as they were not included in SC/ST communities or the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) and this is ‘grave injustice’, said Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay on Friday.

He was interacting with representatives of various nomadic tribes at Chitakoduru village in Jangoan district during his ongoing third phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ which has entered the 17th day, where the BJP leader was informed that they are not getting benefit of any of the welfare schemes either from the Centre or State governments even as they move from place to place selling bangles, beads and baskets.

The population of such nomadic tribes are estimated to be around 30 lakh and in some States, these tribes were included in the Scheduled Tribes. The BJP president told them that the party’s government in Uttar Pradesh has been providing lot of financial support and hence, the nomadic communities had extended support in the last Assembly elections there.

“The only solution to all your problems is to pull down the KCR government in Telangana and bring the BJP to power,” he said and charged that the TRS government had made “hollow” promises and “cheated” various BC communities on extending loans and housing which had not materialised.

The villagers also brought to his notice the need to have a bridge constructed over the water body nearby as at least 20 villages are cut off whenever there is a heavy downpour. The BJP president promised to take up the matter with the State government.

CM trying to obstruct meeting: Rajender

Meanwhile, former minister Eatala Rajender has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of trying to put “obstacles” in the way of Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting scheduled to be held on August 21 by having his own meeting at Munugode a day before.

At a press conference on Friday at the State office, he charged the TRS party of using “intimidatory tactics using money power, police and official machinery” on its own leaders in the constituency to prevent them from “jumping into BJP” but many are still ready to join. “People of Munugode have already decided to dump KCR and his party in the bypoll,” he claimed. He demanded a committee of engineers be formed to look into the works of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.