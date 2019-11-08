BJP seeks support for ‘Chalo Tankbund’

Telangana BJP State president K. Laxman on Friday appealed to the people, especially party activists, to join the ‘Chalo Tankbund’ protest on Saturday in support of TSRTC employees who are on strike for over last one month and make it a success.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of striking RTC employees has given a call for the protest in support of their demands and condemning the attitude of KCR government. The party has extended support to the protest as some 50,000 employees are on strike in support of their demands, but due to “adamant attitude” of the State government not only lives of these employees are affected but also causing severe hardship to common people as public transport system has been paralysed, he said.

Adamant attitude

Mr. Laxman also appealed to the TSRTC workers not to take the extreme step as the BJP is ready to continue to fight with them till they get justice. “The High Court has reprimanded the government for failing to furnish facts and set a deadline to come clean by November 11 because of the different versions being given out by the IAS officers,” he pointed out.

The striking RTC employees are ready to hold parleys with the government, “but Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is adamant and instead has been indulging in provocation and intimidation.” He advised the government to hold talks with the striking employees to resolve the issue amicably.