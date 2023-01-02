BJP seeks public debate on Telangana’s financial condition

January 02, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP vice-president and former MLA N V S S Prabhakar, on Monday, has castigated the Telangana government for purported financial mismanagement and challenged Finance Minister T. Harish Rao for a public debate on the issue.

Addressing a press conference at the State party office, he accused the government of giving an ‘unnecessary hype’ with ‘unrealistic budget estimates’ during the presentation last year, of more than ₹2 lakh crore when the reality was that it was solely dependent on sales of liquor, selling real estate in the twin cities, indiscriminate loans and Centre’s funds.

“The government has failed to come up with policies where the revenue generation happens organically with economic development. This is even after increasing the limits of FRBM- Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act. The Treasury is empty and there is no money to pay salaries or pensions on time after ‘Rythu Bandhu’ disbursements have been made,” he claimed.

The BJP leader questioned the government’s decision to present a budget when it was well aware that the figures were ‘never going to be met’. The government had also resorted to diverting funds disbursed by the Centre for Panchayat Raj for payment of power bills and others. It was forced to give an explanation about the same.

“When the government has become bankrupt, we do not know if any official reviews are being conducted to tide over or tackle the situation,” he charged. The former MLA alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had been showing ‘utter disregard’ to the Constitutional posts having abstained from attending the official dinner hosted in honour of President Droupadi Murmu during her recent visit. Further, no government official was present during Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan’s ‘durbar’ on the New Year Day at the Raj Bhavan.

Death condoled

In a separate statement, Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC president K. Laxman has expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of former State party president P.V. Chalapathi Rao. He recalled his long association with the departed leader having participated in several protests and agitations over the years. He conveyed his sympathies to the family of the deceased leader.

Union Minister for Coal, Mines & Parliamentary Affairs Prahalad Joshi will be participating in several party related programmes in the Hyderabad Parliament constituency as part of the ‘Pravas Yojana’ , said a party press release.

