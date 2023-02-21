BJP seeks promotion for language pundits

February 21, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TS BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to withdraw the order suspending language pundits and resolve the pending issue of their promotion denied for more than two decades.

In a communication to the Chief Minister, a copy of which was released to the media, the BJP leader condemned the suspension of three language pundits for seeking promotion and said it was a “shameful act” coming on the international mother language day.

“There are said to be about 8,500 pundits and their promotion has been pending for the last 22 years, forcing them to continue as special grade teachers. The language pundits are also forced to teach Classes for 9 and 10, which entailed additional burden to them, when they were actually supposed to teach younger children, he said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar recalled that KCR had promised, during the Telugu Mahasabha held here to promote pundits but had not done anything since under the guise of legal tangles. He called for taking action against officials responsible for suspending the pundits and also release of enhanced salaries for teachers from July 1, considering the rise in prices of essential commodities.

The government should also expedite work on forming a new pay revision commission. The BJP would stand by the language pundits and would not hesitate to take up the agitation path if the government continued to ignore their demands, he added.

Street-corner meetings

Meanwhile, the party announced completion of about 6,000 of the proposed 11,000 street-corner meetings across the State under the ‘People’s issues – BJP assurances’ taken up from Feb. 10 and to conclude on Feb. 25 with Warangal topping with 1,180 and Hyderabad the last with 360 meetings, while it was 1,100 in Rangareddy.

Party spokesperson N.V. Subash said that with four more days left, the leaders and cadre were confident of completing the scheduled programme of highlighting the Modi Government’s schemes and BRS government’s failures among the general public.

He charged that ruling party functionaries had been making vain attempts to disrupt the meetings at several places with protests and raids like in Mahabubnagar, Bodhan, Sattupalli, and other places. Programme coordinator K. Venkateswarlu accused the police of not taking action against those resorting to attacks on the meetings and demanded that the culprits be identified and arrested.