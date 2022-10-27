BJP seeks probe by sitting SC judge/CBI into ‘poaching’ of MLAs

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday decided to go on a front foot on the alleged TRS MLAs poaching drama by seeking a probe by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court or even an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) since it involved inter-state actors to let the whole truth come out on Thursday.

Telangana party president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast region G. Kishan Reddy, in separate press conferences, made the “twin offer” to the TRS government while asserting that Wednesday night’s episode was scripted and enacted under the direction of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao from the Pragati Bhavan.

“We are not going to leave this. We will approach the courts, Election Commission and State Election Commission to ferret out the truth as we have faith in law. The entire incident has been stage managed and the one week CCTV camera footage of the Moinabad farmhouse, call records of people involved including landlines and the Chief Ministers meetings in Delhi should be revealed,” he demanded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sanjay Kumar questioned the role of Cyberabad police commissioner and wanted to know who was the BJP leader behind extending invitation to the TRS MLAs and also about the money recovered from the farmhouse. “Everything boomeranged as their (TRS) low cheap political script went awry but we want to get to the bottom of this. If KCR has done no wrong, he should come to the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri tomorrow morning and take a vow. I will be there at 9 a.m.,” he challenged.

Union Minister and Secunderabad MP G. Kishan Reddy said his party was not interested in poaching sitting MLAs and whoever wanted to join the BJP should first quit the seat. “What is the connection of the meeting with our party? What will we gain by inviting these MLAs. We neither have our own plane or farmhouses to offer such kind of money. How much was recovered and where did the money go?,” he questioned.

He went on: “We are in no hurry and ready to wait till 2023. If any case has to be filed against poaching of MLAs, it is KCR and his family who have to be booked first.” He too criticised the role of the police and pointed out that a case of an alleged murder attempt on a Minister was registered in the same region but the main accused was in the ruling party now.

Later, Nizamabad MP D. Aravind released a charge sheet against the TRS government in the presence of senior leaders listing out the various promises made in the previous elections and but not implemented like farm insurance, Ayushman Bharat, job notifications, infrastructure deficiencies in hostels and universities, non-implementation of KG to PG free education, inadequate healthcare facilities in the mandals, and funding to weaker section entrepreneurs.