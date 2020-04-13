BJP seeks more testing for COVID-19

The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded that the government release the details of number of people being tested for the COVID-19 as it was not being revealed in the daily health bulletin.

Party spokesman K. Krishna Saagar Rao on Monday suspected that sufficient testing is not being done even though the World Health Organization (WHO) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued strong advisory to test extensively, contact trace and isolate to ensure arrest of transmission of coronavirus in the community.

“It is evident that the State government is paying no heed to this very important task and behaving irresponsibly. Minister KTR is talking of plasma therapy initiative on TV channels without having either enough pre-emptive testing or anti-body testing facilities here,” he charged in a statement.

Low rate of testing in Telangana has been leading to the State being unable to assess the cause of many unreported deaths which could be due to COVID-19. “Not ‘testing’ will not stop the contagion but will create a possibility of an unmanageable health crisis in the near future with rapid community spread,” Mr. Rao maintained.

In the meanwhile, party leaders starting from chief Bandi Sanjay, K. Laxman, N.Ramchander Rao and others have been organising poor feeding and providing dry rations to the migrant labour and destitutes.

Students return

City president and MLC Mr. Ramchander Rao has also been instrumental in bringing home about 40 students to the city on Monday after obtaining special permission from the Central government. A special bus was arranged from here to bring them back after they were quarantined at the ITBP facility near Delhi on their return from Rome.