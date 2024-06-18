BJP seeks judicial probe into communal violence

BJP Telangana unit has on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe into the recent communal incidents in Medak and elsewhere accusing the police of taking a partisan stance and refusing to take action even when information about illegal transportation of cows for slaughter was happening in container trucks.

At a press conference at the State office, Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar accused the Congress government of following the erstwhile BRS government in following policies detrimental to the interests of the majority community and this was once again reflected in the manner in the recent communal violence.

He said the police remained mute spectators even when the ‘cow protectors’ were under attack with knives and other weapons by a section of people. The police have disregarded High Court directions in not controlling the illegal transportation of cows for slaughter and this forced ‘voluntary cow protectors’ to intervene, claimed the BJP leader.

“The police have been foisting ‘false cases’ against the ‘voluntary organisations’ instead of taking action against the culprits responsible for the violence. If the government does not change its attitude, it will have to face the wrath of the majority community just like the BRS government and the BJP too will not keep quiet,” maintained Mr. Shankar.

His fellow MLA P. Harish Babu has charged the forest department of launching an ‘unauthorised’ drive to drive out the tribals involved in ‘podu’ agriculture for the past few months. Many elected representatives of the current government, including ministers, had assured to stand by the tribals during the elections but have been silent, he said.

A representation has been made to the principal chief conservator of forests about the illegal eviction drive in the name of plantations and immediate orders sought to withdraw any such orders given or the party will take up an agitation in support of the tribals. The issue will also be raised in the Assembly.

In related developments, BJP Mahila Morcha president Shilpi Reddy has urged the Commissioner of Health & Family Welfare to enhance remunerations of Asha workers as promised by the government. Party spokesperson Rani Rudrama has demanded the government to regularise services of ₹22,000 contract staff in the power sector.